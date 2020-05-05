Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of APH stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 26,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

