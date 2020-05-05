Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.