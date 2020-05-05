Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -1.76.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 50.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

