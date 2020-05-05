Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,263,000 after acquiring an additional 615,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,356,000 after purchasing an additional 843,317 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

