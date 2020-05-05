Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lattice Semiconductor Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $21.54 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,975. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after acquiring an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.