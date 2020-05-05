Analyzing Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) & Its Rivals

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 78 130 113 3 2.13

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.80 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $326.07 million -$127.97 million 1.72

Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

