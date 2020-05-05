Analyzing Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Novan alerts:

This table compares Novan and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $4.90 million 3.34 -$30.64 million ($0.80) -0.45 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $7.01 million 1.72 $1.54 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Novan.

Volatility and Risk

Novan has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novan and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 1 1 0 2.50 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novan currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. Given Novan’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Novan is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Novan and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -625.84% N/A -61.69% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Novan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Novan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals beats Novan on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company's clinical stage product candidates comprise SB208, a topical antifungal gel that is in Phase II proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream, which is in Phase Ib trial for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.