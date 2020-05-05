Anthony T. Skiadas Sells 10,744 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

