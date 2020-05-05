Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 599.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after buying an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $180.76. 187,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,814. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

