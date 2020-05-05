Apache (NYSE:APA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.

NYSE APA opened at $12.06 on Friday. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

