Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $268.00 to $288.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $279.44. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.