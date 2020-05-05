Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $326.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.