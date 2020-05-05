Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Nomura from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day moving average is $279.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.