Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

