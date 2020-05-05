Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $279.44. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.