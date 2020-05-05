Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

