Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.46.

ANET opened at $211.00 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

