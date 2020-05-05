Armstrong World Industries Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.15. 13,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

