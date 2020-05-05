Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

NYSE AJG opened at $80.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

