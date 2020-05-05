Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Reduced by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,312. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

