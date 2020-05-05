Atlassian Co. PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.27. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.50, a PEG ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.