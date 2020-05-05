Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

