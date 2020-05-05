Atonomi (ATMI) Price Down 41.6% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 37.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $72,239.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

