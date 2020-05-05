AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.