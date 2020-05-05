AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

