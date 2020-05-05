Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €1.54 ($1.79) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.59 ($56.50). 150,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €40.34 and its 200 day moving average is €46.49. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

