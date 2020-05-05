Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

