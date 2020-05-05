Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.