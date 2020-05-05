Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.16. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,553 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $10,336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,770,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 602,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

