AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of AXA stock traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €15.75 ($18.32). 3,356,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.76.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

