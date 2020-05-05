Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.03 EPS

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($3.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AXS opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Butt purchased 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

