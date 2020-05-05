Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative return on equity of 114.05% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.17 million. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AZUL opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

