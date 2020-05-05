B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $635.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $482.10 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.