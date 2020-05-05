Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.96 ($124.37). 1,754,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.14. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.