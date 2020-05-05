Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €19.00 ($22.09) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

BOSS stock traded down €1.15 ($1.34) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.78 ($26.49). 728,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52-week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

