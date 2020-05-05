BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

HD stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average is $219.53. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

