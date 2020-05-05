BancorpSouth Bank Sells 249 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

