Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PRGX Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PRGX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

