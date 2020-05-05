Baxter International Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

