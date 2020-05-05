Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.90.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

