Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $99.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.