Beetle Coin Trading Up 17.9% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $33.94. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $902,902.08 and approximately $35,699.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00054231 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 224,604,734 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

