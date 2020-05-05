Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BEI. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.56 ($113.44).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI stock traded down €3.14 ($3.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €88.76 ($103.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.14.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.