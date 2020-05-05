Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

