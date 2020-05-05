Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 123,179 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8,477.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.