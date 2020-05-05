Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 358,807 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 152.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,807 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the first quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.35 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

