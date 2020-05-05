Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 70,342 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bancolombia worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bancolombia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bancolombia by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bancolombia by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

CIB stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia SA will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

