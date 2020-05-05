Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,990,000 after buying an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

