Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1,700.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

