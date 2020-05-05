Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 18,645.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

